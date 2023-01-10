Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Michael_Kalvig_DIRECTORY
Tiffany Schmitt

Public schools in Iowa are required to have their school board adopt a budget and have it submitted to the county auditor by April 15 each year. One of the main purposes of the budget is to set the maximum level of expenditures the district intends to spend in the next fiscal year. As a citizen of a school district, the maximum tax rate that is being certified in the budget may also be of interest to you.

In most school districts, the school business official and superintendent are responsible for preparing the budget for adoption. They go through a process of reviewing the revenue and expenditures, ensure the balances for each of the funds are adequate and set the property tax rates accordingly. Some districts also utilize an income surtax rate that serves as a method to reduce the burden on property tax payers and collect some funding from income tax payers.

Tags

Trending Food Videos