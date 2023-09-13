ROWLEY – On Tuesday, Sept. 26, International Peacemaker, psychologist, and human rights activist Efi Latsoudi of Greece will speak about her work with refugees in Lesvos at a free soup lunch at Rowley’s First Presbyterian Church at 212 Park Ave.
Her group, Lesvos Solidarity, founded the first independent welcoming shelter (Pipka Camp) for Syrian and African refugees fleeing to Europe through Lesvos (a Greek island located in the northeastern Aegean Sea) from violence and famine. After 8 years authorities forced its closure, but Efi and Lesvos Solidarity continue to run programs for housing, education, employment, and physical and psychosocial health, hoping to further equality, trust, creativity, empowerment, and build understanding and respect between citizens and refugees. They serve the most vulnerable refugees — those suffering from serious medical conditions, victims of torture and violence, families with many children, pregnant women, newborns, LGBTQIA+ persons, and victims of shipwrecks who lost loved ones at sea.
She has received the Nansen Award from the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, the Anita Augsburg Award from Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, and the International Peace Award from the German Institute die Schwelle. Her visit is sponsored by the Peacemaking Program of the Presbyterian Church (USA) and the Presbytery of East Iowa. For further information contact Rev. Lisa Ross Thedens at 319-938-8807.