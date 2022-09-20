WATERLOO – On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Detectives with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force along with Special Agents and Task Force Officers with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigation and Special Agents with the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement executed search warrants at locations in Waterloo, Iowa and Independence, Iowa. These search warrants were executed with the assistance of the Independence Police Department, the Waterloo Police Department Tactical Unit and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team.
These search warrants resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of methamphetamine and cocaine. As a result of the investigation, warrants were issued for 35 yrs. old Darrell Jones Jr. of Independence.