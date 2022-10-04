AMES — The Iowa 4-H Foundation and Buchanan County 4-H has launched its annual special 24-hour event, Iowa 4-H Giving Day (www.iowa4Hgivingday.org), on October 4th and 5th from Noon to Noon during National 4-H Week.
Each year on Iowa 4-H Giving Day, supporters across the country come together to financially support Iowa’s largest youth organization, to ensure these opportunities continue to be available to youth across the state and at the county level.
“On Iowa 4-H Giving Day, we’re celebrating all that 4-H’ers have accomplished, how they’ve grown and how they support their communities,” said Emily Saveraid, Iowa 4-H Foundation Executive Director. “It’s great opportunity for 4-H supporters and alumni to give back and celebrate the program that is making a difference in every zip code in Iowa.”
Dollars raised on Iowa 4-H Giving Day go directly to the Buchanan County 4-H Program delivered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and to provide other opportunities — state recognition, national 4-H trips, college scholarships and special programs, which enhance the Iowa 4-H experience. Iowa 4-H Giving Day is proudly sponsored by Farm Bureau Financial Services.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation is a 501©3 nonprofit organization that provides private financial resources to develop and deliver quality 4-H youth programs to nearly 100,000 young people throughout the state of Iowa. These programs and opportunities help enhance 4-H’ers’ ability to use critical thinking, leadership, communication, and social skills.
For more information and to make a gift, visit www.iowa4Hgivingday.org. For the latest updates and stories on Iowa 4-H Giving Day, follow the Iowa 4-H Foundation on Facebook and Instagram.