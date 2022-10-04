Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Graphic: ISUX Buchanan Giving QR

AMES — The Iowa 4-H Foundation and Buchanan County 4-H has launched its annual special 24-hour event, Iowa 4-H Giving Day (www.iowa4Hgivingday.org), on October 4th and 5th from Noon to Noon during National 4-H Week.

Each year on Iowa 4-H Giving Day, supporters across the country come together to financially support Iowa’s largest youth organization, to ensure these opportunities continue to be available to youth across the state and at the county level.

Trending Food Videos