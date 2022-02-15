DENVER – The Iowa Artists organization is looking for artists to submit their original design and handcrafted artwork for the Iowa Artists Regional Area 7 Art Show. Iowa Artists is a statewide, non-profit organization that works to encourage and educate artists around the state.
This year the show will be held Saturday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Denver Public Library, 100 Washington Street. Blue ribbon winners will go on to the state show in May.
To enter the show, artists must be 18 or older and members of Iowa Artists Region 7, which includes: Butler, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Grundy, Tama, and Benton counties. All works must be original and completed within the last two years. No copies, kits, or crafts will be accepted for judging. The maximum measurement allowed for painting/drawings is 4 feet including the frame. All paintings must be ready to hang using wire. Entries must be delivered to the library in the week before the show. Deadline for entry into the show is March 19th.
For more information visit www.iowaartists.us or contact show coordinator, Christine Benham, at krissybenham@aol.com or 319-939-6556.