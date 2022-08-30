Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

DES MOINES – On Monday, August 29, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly April through November.

“Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms continued to bring beneficial rains to locations that have missed out on summer rainfall,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Longer breaks between rainfalls have allowed farmers to continue chopping silage and baling hay. Initial seasonal outlooks for fall indicate warmer and drier conditions, which would be helpful for dry down and harvest activities.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos