DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented today on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly April through November.

“With a warm and dry July in the rearview mirror, Iowa is expected to experience some of the hottest days of summer this week,” said Secretary Naig. “A lack of rainfall across much of the state has led to an expansion of drought conditions with short-term outlooks indicating continued warmth and isolated chances of thunderstorms.”

