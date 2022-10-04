Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented today on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly April through November.

“Iowa farmers are moving full speed ahead with corn and soybean harvest across the state,” said Secretary Naig. “Though portions of northern Iowa received its first widespread freeze last week, drier and warmer conditions are expected to persist for the foreseeable future and farmers should remain vigilant about combine and field fire risks.”

