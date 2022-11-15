Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig recently commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week beginning November 7. The report is released weekly April through November.

“A blast of cold air late last week dropped temperatures well below normal as the first flurries of the season flew over nearly fully harvested corn and soybean fields,” said Secretary Naig. “Farmers are focused on finishing up fall field work before frost settles in as forecasts show colder conditions hanging around through the end of November.”

Trending Food Videos