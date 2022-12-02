Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DES MOINES — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented this wekk on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly April through November.

“In the face of challenging weather conditions and economic uncertainty, Iowa farmers once again showed their resiliency by producing yet another strong crop. With harvest nearly complete, Iowa farmers are looking ahead to next year by considering input choices and conservation practices, and making decisions about marketing,” said Secretary Naig. “Wet conditions would be welcome in the weeks ahead to help chip away at precipitation deficits and to replenish our soil moisture levels.”

