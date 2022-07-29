Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DES MOINES – On Monday, July 25, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly April through November.

“After another warm week statewide, corn pollination is nearly complete for portions of Iowa as soybeans continue to bloom and set pods,” said Secretary Naig. “Much of Iowa received at least some rain, though not enough to ease drought conditions. Forecasts show near-seasonal temperatures and isolated chances of rain through the end of July.”

