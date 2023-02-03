Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DES MOINES — The Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council (Iowa DD Council) is dedicated to ensuring that all Iowans with disabilities, as well as their families, are included in the communities where they choose to live. To achieve this vision, the council works alongside people with disabilities and their families to give them a voice about the types of supports they need so they can fully live, work, learn, and play in an inclusive Iowa.

Each year, the Iowa DD Council shares its annual year in review report to highlight the resources, events, and advocacy opportunities it offered to Iowans across the state. With 9,000+ individuals in the Iowa DD Council network (which includes the Iowans with Disabilities in Action and infoNET projects), the organization effectively reaches a large number of advocates statewide. Everyone in the council’s network is given the opportunity to share their feedback through the council’s annual survey, and these results are reflected in the year in review.

