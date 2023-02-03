DES MOINES — The Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council (Iowa DD Council) is dedicated to ensuring that all Iowans with disabilities, as well as their families, are included in the communities where they choose to live. To achieve this vision, the council works alongside people with disabilities and their families to give them a voice about the types of supports they need so they can fully live, work, learn, and play in an inclusive Iowa.
Each year, the Iowa DD Council shares its annual year in review report to highlight the resources, events, and advocacy opportunities it offered to Iowans across the state. With 9,000+ individuals in the Iowa DD Council network (which includes the Iowans with Disabilities in Action and infoNET projects), the organization effectively reaches a large number of advocates statewide. Everyone in the council’s network is given the opportunity to share their feedback through the council’s annual survey, and these results are reflected in the year in review.
The council also publishes an annual magazine called Creating Change, which provides more in-depth information about the accomplishments of the council and its network. From presenting two advocacy awards during the annual Make Your Mark! Conference to recording an educational video with Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, 2022 contained many important activities—and the advocacy will continue in 2023.
We invite you to explore both of these publications to learn more about the Iowa DD Council’s accomplishments and ongoing efforts.
Links to the year in review report and Creating Change magazine are below, and both publications can be found on the Iowa DD Council’s website, www.iowaddcouncil.org.
The DD Council is a federally funded state agency that advocates for the development of services and supports so that Iowans with developmental disabilities can make choices and take control of their lives. The Council is made up of volunteers who represent Iowans with disabilities, family members, service providers, state agencies and organizations concerned with developmental disability issues. For more information about the DD Council, please visit www.iowaddcouncil.org.