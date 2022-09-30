Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Iowa Departments of Education and Health and Human Services recently awarded 10 competitive grants, up to $100,000 each, to public school districts for training and coaching school health care workers on COVID response-and-recovery initiatives focused on social-emotional-behavioral health.

Among the recipients was the East Buchanan Community School District.

