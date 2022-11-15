Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Iowa State Patrol

DES MOINES – If you are involved in a traffic crash, you’ll likely be relying on a variety of trained professionals to make sure you and everyone else at the scene are as safe as possible. These roadside heroes include our own forces from the Iowa Department of Transportation and the Iowa State Patrol.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 65 first responders died in traffic-related incidents in 2021 in the United States. To keep everyone safer on the road, states across the country have enacted some form of a “Move Over” law to encourage motorists to either slow down or move over when they come up on a crash scene. National data shows that nearly 30 percent of people are unaware that these laws exist.

