rankings 122822

INDEPENDENCE RANKED WRESTLERS:

113LBS: #12 – Kameron Kremer (Fr), 138LBS: #9 – Tyler Wieland (So), 145LBS: #6 – Carter Straw (Sr), 285LBS: #4 – Korver Hupke (Sr).

