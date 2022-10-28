INDEPENDENCE – The Iowa Land Title Association (ILTA) met on September 28 at the Sanity Room.
A tasty breakfast of burritos, muffins and fruit was provided for the 22 attendees and 7 guests. Northeast Regional VP Anthony Bengston led the meeting with introductions by those in attendance. President Dan Kadrlik of Hancock County Abstract provided the President’s Report and awarded a CLTP (Certified Land Title Professional) certificate to Nikki Luciano from Black Hawk County Abstract for her recent certification. Standards Committee Chair Gary Reeder with Delaware County Abstract provided the Standards Committee Report.
After a break, the group was greeted by Lisa Kremer with the Buchanan County Economic Development and Nikki Barth with the Independence Chamber of Commerce. Lisa and Nikki provided some insightful background on the downtown revitalization in Independence. After a brief legislative update from State Senator Craig Johnson, Nikki and Lisa led the group on a tour of the downtown to see the building renovations in the works. The group was ushered back to business with an Iowa Title Guaranty Update by new Director Dillon Malone.
A delicious meal of maid rites, mac salad, chips and baked beans were prepared by Sanity Room owner Angie Schares.
ILTA Lobbyist Mike St. Clair provided a detailed report on legislative activity related to the title industry. State Representative Chad Ingels provided some insight in his new position and learning the ropes at the capitol. The regional meeting finished with an Education Segment on court cases, led by Education Committee member Katelynn Miller, ILTA CLTP of Buchanan County Abstract Company.
The ILTA is the recognized voice of the real estate industry in the State of Iowa. The ILTA sets the standards of professional excellence and technical competence for the lasting benefit of the public and the land title industry.