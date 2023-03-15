INDEPENDENCE – Independence is participating in the 2023 Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program, which officially kicked off in January. Community Visioning is a transportation enhancement planning process serving communities under 10,000 in population.
In a focus group workshop on February 18 at the Mental Health Institute in Independence, area residents were invited to share their ideas with committee members regarding transportation opportunities and needs in Independence. During the workshop, focus group attendees were asked to give feedback by answering questions about Independence while looking at a large city map.
The workshop consisted of six focus groups from the following demographics: Steering Committee members; Adults 65 years old and older; Those with limited mobility; Active recreationists; Parents, and Children 6 years old and older.
Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Transportation in partnership with Iowa State University Extension Landscape Architecture and Trees Forever, an Iowa-based non-profit organization with a mission to plant trees and care for the environment.
For more information regarding this program, or to get involved, you can reach out to one of the following Independence Community Team Steering Committee Members: Matt Mayner; Brad Bleichner, Mayor; Stephanie Sailer; Kathryn Jensen, Councilwoman; Todd Sherrets, Code Enforcement; Susie Lampe, City Clerk; Michele Grinnell; Kim Hansen; Brian Prusator, Councilman; Sue Doan; and John Kurtz, Buchanan County Supervisor or visit www.communityvisioning.org/independence.