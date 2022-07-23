Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

AMES – Recognizing the importance of the state’s specialty crop industry, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has designated July 25-29 as Iowa Fruit and Vegetable Week.

The weeklong celebration recognizes the state’s 1,084 vegetable and 1,714 fruit operations, the nutritious products they produce and the consumers who depend on locally sourced fruits and vegetables.

