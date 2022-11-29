WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has awarded Iowa three grants totaling over $5 million to help expand high-speed internet access. The investment comes from the bipartisan infrastructure law that Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) supported last year. The critical infrastructure funding from this legislation is now benefiting and improving communities across Iowa, with this latest announcement providing a boost for much-needed broadband initiatives.
“Iowans in every corner of the state need reliable internet access in today’s economy for work, school and telehealth appointments. While we’ve made great progress in expanding internet access in rural Iowa, there’s more work to do. It’s one of the many reasons I supported the bipartisan infrastructure law. I’m glad this bill will help expand and improve internet access for all Iowans, and I’ll continue doing my part to ensure more of Iowans’ hard-earned tax dollars come back to our state,” Grassley said.
The bipartisan infrastructure law guaranteed an overall total of $65 billion for broadband services, with a particular focus on unserved and underserved communities – including Iowa. This latest announcement includes a $5 million Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) planning grant to the state of Iowa, as well as a Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program grant of over $400,000 to the Meskwaki Tribe in Iowa. Additionally, Iowa will receive a grant of over $700,000 from the Digital Equity Program to develop plans for broadband expansion.
Funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law has already been approved for many other projects across the state. Recently, businesses in Allamakee, Hamilton, Washington and Winneshiek counties received a total of over $5 million in new financing through the ReConnect Loan and Grant Program to expand internet access.
Last month, the Federal Highway Administration announced Iowa City will receive a $300,000 grant for highway and bridge improvements. In August, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced nearly $25 million in overall grant funding for the cities of Dubuque, Muscatine and Waterloo to help complete roadway, bridge and other related projects. Additionally, with funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has updated its five-year plan to include many other road and bridge improvement projects. In July, USDOT announced five airports in Iowa will receive $27 million in overall grant funding under the fiscal year 2022 Airport Terminal Program, which was created by the bipartisan infrastructure law.
Earlier this year, the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System – which is responsible for providing rural water to northwest Iowa communities like Rock Rapids, Hull and Sioux Center – received $75.5 million from the infrastructure bill. Project leaders plan to use this investment to finish 17 miles of pipeline, construct two meter buildings and build a new pump station. On the other side of the state, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced an $829.1 million investment in lock and dam modernization projects along the upper Mississippi River – one of Iowa’s top five infrastructure improvement priorities.