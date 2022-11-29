Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has awarded Iowa three grants totaling over $5 million to help expand high-speed internet access. The investment comes from the bipartisan infrastructure law that Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) supported last year. The critical infrastructure funding from this legislation is now benefiting and improving communities across Iowa, with this latest announcement providing a boost for much-needed broadband initiatives.

“Iowans in every corner of the state need reliable internet access in today’s economy for work, school and telehealth appointments. While we’ve made great progress in expanding internet access in rural Iowa, there’s more work to do. It’s one of the many reasons I supported the bipartisan infrastructure law. I’m glad this bill will help expand and improve internet access for all Iowans, and I’ll continue doing my part to ensure more of Iowans’ hard-earned tax dollars come back to our state,” Grassley said.

Tags

Trending Food Videos