DES MOINES – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) issued an order Friday that denies a request for an environmental impact study (EIS) regarding the proposed carbon capture pipeline by Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC (Navigator), which is pending before the IUB in Docket No. HLP-2021-0003. The request for the EIS was filed by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska (Winnebago Tribe) on June 2, 2022.
The order states the IUB will consider specific environmental issues raised by the IUB and the parties as part of the public evidentiary hearing and in consideration of whether to grant Navigator a hazardous liquid pipeline permit. The IUB considers the proposed project under Iowa Code chapter 479B and the IUB’s rules at 199 Iowa Administrative Code chapter 13, and the IUB will consider whether Navigator has addressed the environmental concerns sufficiently. The IUB stated in the order that it does not consider a separate EIS, as required by federal regulations, to be necessary to fulfill its statutory requirements in considering whether to grant the permit requested.