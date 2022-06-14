Waterloo – IowaWORKS and Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum will host an event to celebrate local Women Veterans and highlight ways to support the critical skills they can offer in the workforce. The local event, taking place on June 22nd, will be held in conjunction with the celebration of Women Veterans Month across Iowa.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates there are more than 15,000 Women Veterans in Iowa, with women representing the fastest-growing group within the Veteran population. The event will feature a short program, coffee, pastries and a tour of the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum. There is no charge to attend.
“Iowa’s Women Veterans not only represent the best our state has to offer, but their skills can be incredibly useful for any employer when they transition to civilian life,” said Kyle Clabby-Kane, Waterloo IowaWORKS Operations Manager. “We highly encourage any business and female veteran in the Cedar Valley to join us to celebrate and learn more about the services we can provide to make that critical connection.”
Iowa Workforce Development, in conjunction with Governor Reynolds and partner organizations, will also host a special panel discussion event at Camp Dodge to honor Iowa’s Women Veterans in June. More information on the statewide event can be found here.