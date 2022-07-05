Notice: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
At 3:16 PM on June 24, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Mariah Lynn Briggman of Independence, Iowa. Briggman was arrested on charges of driving under suspension (infraction) and failure to provide proof of financial liability (infraction). This arrest was made following a traffic stop at the intersection of 4th Avenue SW and 6th Street SW.
At 4:57 PM on June 24, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Shawna Karlita Hodges of Independence, Iowa. Hodges was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief 4th $300-$750 (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a report of vandalism in the 400 block of 16th Avenue NE.
At 12:25 AM on June 25, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Jeremy Richard Ganfield of Independence, Iowa. Ganfield was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance-1st, 2nd, 3rd (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), failure to provide proof of financial liability (infraction), and failure to carry registration card (infraction). This arrest was made following a traffic stop at the 252 mm eastbound on Highway 20.
At 12:18 AM on June 26, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Andrew John Ortner of Jesup, Iowa. Ortner was arrested on a charge of public intoxication (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following the report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of 7th Street SW.
At 9:28 PM on June 23, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Thomas James Buchanan of Independence, Iowa. Buchanan was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief 4th $300-$750 (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was mad following a report of vandalism in the 200 block of 19th Avenue NW.
At 1:41 PM on June 29, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Zashawn Gerquile Smith of Coralville, Iowa. Smith was arrested on charges of driving while barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving under suspension (infraction), driving while license suspended (infraction), and speeding (infraction). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue SE.
At 11:29 PM on June 29, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Jeremy Edward Bernard of Independence, Iowa. Bernard was arrest on a charge of operating while intoxicated-1st offense (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made after receiving a driving complaint in the 100 block of 9th Avenue SW.
At 9:00 PM on June 30, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Austin Lee Fortner of Rowley, Iowa. Fortner was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct (simple misdemeanor) and driving under suspension (infraction). This arrest was made following a report of an assault in the 2000 block of 1st Street West.
At 11:39 PM on June 30, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Bryce Tyler Lacaille of Independence, Iowa. Lacaille was arrested on a charge of impersonating a public official (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block of 1st Street E.