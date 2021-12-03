At 3:37 a.m. on November 26, 2021 the Independence Police Department arrested Deshon Cobbie Wyatt of Independence, Iowa. Cobbie was arrested on charges of Driving While Barred-aggravated misdemeanor, Driving While Suspended-infraction and Driving Under Suspension-infraction. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 600 block of 2nd Ave. NE.
At 1:17 p.m. on December 1, 2021 the Independence Police Department arrested Wendi Suzette Brimmer of Hazleton, Iowa. Brimmer was arrested on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine
Notice: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.