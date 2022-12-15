Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library offered several crafts for kids of all ages plus balloon art by Mr. Nick on Friday, Dec. 9. Santa Claus also stopped by to visit.

