The Independence Public Library is fine free as of June 1! The assessment of fines for Independence Public Library patrons has been dropped for the vast majority of items available for checkout. Being fine free allows for broader access to the library and information. It is especially helpful so children are not restricted, as they often don’t have any control over when items are returned.
Recent studies are in support of this change, as they do not show convincing evidence that the long-time practice of charging fines helps return rates. In fact, at libraries that have adopted fine free policies, increases in library cards and usage have been documented. Fines may prevent the return of materials in the long run, as well as minimize library use. The library wants people to have access to books and other forms of information and entertainment, rather than limit access through fines.
DVDs, audiobooks, puzzles, magazines, cake pans, and almost all books are fine free. For books, only Interlibrary Loan books/materials (including book club books) and Express Books are assessed fines. In addition, eReaders, hot spots, games, and equipment will continue to have fines because of their value, popularity, and the importance of getting them into the hands of the next waiting customer.
Items will still have due dates, and we ask that you return or renew them on time so others can benefit from the library collection. Though we will not be charging fines for most items, the number of overdues and length of time you’ve had them affect whether you are able to check out additional items. Please promptly return or renew your items so we can better serve all our patrons.
If items are lost or damaged, the library will assess fees to pay for replacement. Fines have been lifted, but fees for items not usable or available for use by others continue to be in place. Materials will need to be paid for if they are not returned by a certain date. Find more information about this on the website www.independenceia.org/library, or ask us.
The library asks that previously assessed fines be paid. If you are unsure if you have any fines or have questions about the new policy, please contact us at 319-334-2470, iplcirculation@gmail.com, or stop in and ask. We hope that this new policy will be a benefit to many!