INDEPENDENCE – Get your family together for a fun-filled night this summer at IPL. Our Summer Reading Program (SRP) is officially underway.
It’s time to get creative and explore outdoor scenes through your sketches. Join local artist Steve Russell for a special Urban Sketching program at the library on Saturday, June 24 and Saturday, July 15 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Learn how to create quick sketches of outdoor scenes in a fun and inspiring atmosphere. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced sketcher, this program is sure to help you hone your skills and bring out your inner artist. Come join us for an exciting sketching experience. Register now, as space is very limited.
On Wednesday, June 28, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., you can make a difference in the lives of others by donating blood. Blood donations are essential to save lives and provide comfort to those in need. Every donation helps! Register online at RedCrossBlood.org (enter sponsor code - IndependenceIA).
The library has set a goal of 500,000 minutes of reading from our community of readers. If we work together to reach that goal, we can look forward to Super Splash, a community-wide water fight with special guests from the local Independence Fire Department! It's open to all ages and is a great way for our community to come together and celebrate. However, we need to reach our goal of 500,000 minutes read to have this fun event. Be sure to log those reading minutes!
Did you know you can still register for the Summer Reading Program? You can register online at https://independenceis.beanstack.org or at the library. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, call the library at 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com.