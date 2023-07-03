INDEPENDENCE – Mark your calendars and join us at the library for these upcoming Summer Reading events. It’s an opportunity to Find Your Voice, but also to connect with fellow attendees. Don’t miss out on the fun - see you there!
Join us for rock painting at the library July 11 at 1:30pm. This program is perfect for teens and tweens who want to experiment with different colors and designs and create something truly unique. We’ll provide the paint, and all you need to bring is your imagination. You can keep your rocks as a decorative piece for your home or spread joy by hiding them in the community for others to find. This program is part of IPL’s Summer Reading Program and is a creative way to spend an afternoon.
Are you ready to put on your dancing shoes and learn some new moves? Heinz Academy is excited to bring Line Dancing Lowdown to the library on July 11 and July 18 at 6:30pm. This is a perfect opportunity for adults in the community to get together and get active with line dancing. It doesn’t matter if you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, just grab your friends and join us as we step, shuffle, and sway our way through some classic line dances.
What I Want You to Know will be held Sunday, July 16 at 2pm at the library. Sexual abuse survivors often feel silenced and isolated, struggling to find their voice in a society that often dismisses or downplays their experiences. But through anonymous sharing, survivors can break this silence and share what they would like the community to know. By attending you can gain a deeper understanding of the impact of sexual abuse, while also learning how we can better support survivors in finding healing and hope.
The library has set a goal of 500,000 total minutes of reading from our community of readers. If we work together to reach that goal, we can look forward to Super Splash, a community-wide water fight with special guests from the Independence Fire Department! It’s open to all ages and is a fun way for our community to celebrate. However, we need to reach our goal of 500,000 minutes read by July 30 to have this fun event. Be sure to log those reading minutes!
Did you know you can still register for the Summer Reading Program? You can register online at https://independenceia.beanstack.org or at the library. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, call the library at 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com.