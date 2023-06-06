INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library (IPL) Summer Reading Program (SRP) officially kicked off on June 5. IPL invites readers of all ages to explore new ways to express yourself with the SRP theme, “Find Your Voice.” There are many upcoming programs scheduled for all ages!
Bestselling author Heather Gudenkauf returns to IPL on Thursday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss her journey to becoming a writer. This is a great opportunity to learn from a successful author and get inspired to pursue your own dreams. Gudenkauf will discuss her journey as an author, her writing process, tips on becoming a successful writer, and more. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to hear from one of the best in the business - it’s sure to be an inspiring evening!
Teens get ready for Mad Skillz on Wednesday, June 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at IPL. Crews will be created, skills will be shown, and excitement will ensue. Figure out puzzles, use your creativity, and show off your mad skills! Pizza will be provided. Registration is required for this event. Sign up soon as this program is sure to fill up fast.
IPL is partnering with BankIowa for Community Shred Day Saturday, June 10 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Falcon Civic Center, 1305 5th Ave. NE. Clean out and prevent identity theft - bring your items to be securely shredded.
Keep an eye out for Footpath Fridays - take a stroll around Independence with the library. Group leaves from IPL at 8 a.m. on Fridays June 9 through July 28. Meet at River’EDGE in case of inclement weather. Also, back by popular demand - Maker Monday! Pick up your kits at IPL, and craft virtually with us.
We are aiming for 500,000 minutes of reading from the community during the SRP program. If we reach that goal, we can all look forward to Super Splash, a community-wide water fight with the local Independence Fire Department! It’s open to people of all ages and is a great way for our entire community to come together and celebrate. However, we need to reach our goal of 500,000 minutes read as a community to have this fun event, so be sure to log those reading minutes!
IPL Summer Reading Program online store is officially open through Signs and More. Get your SRP apparel at https://www.shirts2banners.com/find_your_voice_23/shop/home. Order by midnight Monday, June 12.
You can register online for the Summer Reading Program at https://independenceis.beanstack.org or you can stop at the library to register. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, call the library at 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com.