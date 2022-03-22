INDEPENDENCE – As the last Lenten Lunch fell on March 17, Pastor Greg DeBoer of Immanuel Lutheran Church told a few stories of St. Patrick and shared a few Irish blessings.
He started with grace:
For food in a world where many walk in hunger;
For faith in a world where many walk in fear;
For friends in a world where many walk alone;
We give You thanks oh Lord, Amen.
After enjoying a roast beef dinner, DeBoer started his message for the day using St. Patrick’s life story and Psalm 31.
DeBoer said St. Patrick was British, not Irish. The story goes that as a lad he was kidnapped and taken to Ireland. One night he had a vision that told him a boat was nearby and he could escape back to England. In England he eventually converted to Christianity and returned to Ireland to preach the Gospel.
DeBoer said one legend spoke of St. Patrick going town to town with a walking stick. He would put the stick into the ground while preaching and afterward retrieve it. At one town it took so long for the folks to understand the Gospel he was preaching the walking stick grew roots.
“I’m not sure what that says for Irish people,” DeBoer joked.
DeBoer then pointed out that the story of St Patrick being kidnapped could have happened to anyone and connected the prophet David writing Psalm 31 while in pain and loneliness. In the Psalm David cites his physical ailments, distress at being an outcast, and feeling trapped. Yet he says he has been faithful and praises the Lord for being his ‘rock’ and ‘fortress’ for protection. David calls on others to do the same.
“Love the Lord, all his faithful people! The Lord preserves those who are true to him … Be strong and take heart, all you who hope in the LORD.” says verses 23-24.
DeBoer said this was a fitting scripture for Lent as we “feel trapped in our sinfulness” and need to remember why Jesus died on the cross.
“I willing to bet that each and every one of you here at some point has felt lost,” he said. “Maybe you felt abandoned by God or you questioned God because something bad was happening to you. We get that question –‘Why do bad things happen to good people?’… I believe all have felt the way that David expresses himself in this Psalm.”
But despite feeling bad or sad or defeated, DeBoer says the Psalm says God is good and faithful and remembers His promises and His love for all of us.
“God is still there,” he said. “He doesn’t run off and hide. He’s not like a Leprechaun at the end of a rainbow that you’ll never find.”
DeBoer reiterated the table grace and said there is always help, there is always hope.
“Even as Jesus went to the cross,” he said. “God was there as a foundation.”
He said even Jesus’ mother Mary and the disciples witnessed the crucifixion and later some couldn’t believe He arose – God was there as a stronghold, a fortress, a rock.
“So if Irish pirates ever capture you or if your world just seems to fall apart,” he said. “God is still there. And for us that’s enough.”
Pastor DeBoer finished the program with an Irish blessing:
May the raindrops fall lightly on your brow;
May the soft winds freshen your spirit;
May the sunshine brighten your heart;
May the burdens of the day rest lightly upon you;
And may God enfold you in the mantle of His love.
Lenten Lunches continues this Thursday, March 24 at Immanuel Lutheran Church from noon to 1 p.m. Cost is a suggested donation of $8. Rev. Sue Ann Raymond of St. James Episcopal Church will be giving the devotional.