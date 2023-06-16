FAIRBANK – Island Days will be June 22-24. The schedule of events include:

Thursday, June 22

5 p.m. Inflatables

5 p.m. Triathlon

6 p.m. Beer Garden and Music at the Parkade

8 p.m. Queen Presentation

Movie at the IC Hall after dark

Friday, June 23

3-6 p.m. Quilt Show-IC Hall

4:30 p.m. Inflatables

5 p.m. Beer Garden

5 p.m. Chicken Dinner

5 p.m. River Golf

5 p.m. Food Vendors

5:30 p.m. Kiddie Parade, Little Island Prince & Princess near VanDaele Insurance/Post Office

6:30 p.m. Pedal Pull

7 p.m. Not Quite Brothers

Fireworks After Dark

Saturday, June 24

9 a.m. Island Days Car Show Registration

10:30 a.m. Island Days Parade

11 a.m. Inflatables

TBD Duck Races by Community Club

12 p.m. Food Vendors Open

12 to 2 p.m. Kids’ activities on The Island

12 to 3 p.m. Quilt Show-IC Hall

12 p.m. Beer garden

12 to 3 p.m. Island Days Car Show

12 p.m. Food Stand by Community Club

l p.m. Money in the hay by NSB

1 to 4 p.m. Beau Timmerman Music on The Island

8 p.m. Island Concert with Tyler Richton and the High Bank Boys

Visit www.fairbankislanddays.com or Fairbank Island Days on Facebook for more information and the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win a 2023 Polaris Ranger Premium Crew 1000.

