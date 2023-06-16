FAIRBANK – Island Days will be June 22-24. The schedule of events include:
Thursday, June 22
5 p.m. Inflatables
5 p.m. Triathlon
6 p.m. Beer Garden and Music at the Parkade
8 p.m. Queen Presentation
Movie at the IC Hall after dark
Friday, June 23
3-6 p.m. Quilt Show-IC Hall
4:30 p.m. Inflatables
5 p.m. Beer Garden
5 p.m. Chicken Dinner
5 p.m. River Golf
5 p.m. Food Vendors
5:30 p.m. Kiddie Parade, Little Island Prince & Princess near VanDaele Insurance/Post Office
6:30 p.m. Pedal Pull
7 p.m. Not Quite Brothers
Fireworks After Dark
Saturday, June 24
9 a.m. Island Days Car Show Registration
10:30 a.m. Island Days Parade
11 a.m. Inflatables
TBD Duck Races by Community Club
12 p.m. Food Vendors Open
12 to 2 p.m. Kids’ activities on The Island
12 to 3 p.m. Quilt Show-IC Hall
12 p.m. Beer garden
12 to 3 p.m. Island Days Car Show
12 p.m. Food Stand by Community Club
l p.m. Money in the hay by NSB
1 to 4 p.m. Beau Timmerman Music on The Island
8 p.m. Island Concert with Tyler Richton and the High Bank Boys
Visit www.fairbankislanddays.com or Fairbank Island Days on Facebook for more information and the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win a 2023 Polaris Ranger Premium Crew 1000.