DeAnn Lentz

DeAnn Lentz is the new Office Assistant at the ISU Extension and Outreach for Buchanan County.

She grew up on a family farm near Aurora and was a graduate of East Buchanan High School. In May of 2022, she graduated from Kirkwood Community College with my Associate Degree in Agricultural Business. She was involved with the Madison Mixers 4-H Club and the East Buchanan FFA.

