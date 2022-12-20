DeAnn Lentz is the new Office Assistant at the ISU Extension and Outreach for Buchanan County.
She grew up on a family farm near Aurora and was a graduate of East Buchanan High School. In May of 2022, she graduated from Kirkwood Community College with my Associate Degree in Agricultural Business. She was involved with the Madison Mixers 4-H Club and the East Buchanan FFA.
“I had the privilege to represent the Buchanan County Cattlemen as their 2018-2019 beef princess and 2019-2020 beef queen,” said Lentz. “In October I attended the 95th National FFA Convention and received my American Degree.
“I have always admired everything the ISU Extension and Outreach does I am so excited to join the team and be a part of the activities they put on,” she said. “I love what a difference this organization does for the community. I cannot wait to work with the families in Buchanan County.”
For hobbies Lentz enjoys baking and spending time outside.
“I also enjoy spending time with my family,” she added.