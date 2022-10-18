Yogi Berra said it and he was not off base. He had many sayings that were grand slams and he never was in a slump. Yesseree, it’s baseball time. The World Series is just a week away and it looks like we’re in the bottom of the ninth inning and it’s time for the Yankees to hit one out of the ball park. I just hope this column is not bush league and that I cover all my bases because I’m ready to play some hard ball, hit a dinger and not strike out. Often I get thrown a curve ball and end up just getting a blooper but my intention is always to at least get to first base. That’s what I tried on my first date with Deb, but it ended up a no hitter and a big swing and miss, although I swung hard and even tried to go into extra innings. She said I was way off base and I was down to my last out. Ok, enough of that because this was not my wheelhouse for sure.
Baseball has no time element. It just goes on and on. You gotta knock the cover off the ball, swing hard and play until the final out is made. It could be a strike out, a double play, put out, can of corn or be thrown out trying to steal a base. But the key is to leave everything on the field, touch all the bases, use the bullpen if necessary and get that double play to end the inning. The idea is to always keep your eye on the ball, not get caught off base and just shut up and play ball. Baseball like life can be a hit or a miss, a no hitter and even go into extra innings.