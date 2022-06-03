As we are planning this year’s event we are trying to make sure all cancer survivors are recognized for their fight against this disease that takes so many of our family members and friends.
If you have been to one of the Relay For Life events in the past, you know that there are special times during the evening that we recognize you for being a survivor. And we want each of you to receive a special survivor shirt!
Cards are being sent out to anyone who signed up back in 2019 as a survivor. If you did not sign up then or don’t remember if you did, please call me, Donald Mumm at 319-334-8459 so I can put you name on the list. I will also need your shirt size.
That evening we are planning games for anyone who has a little competitive spirit. Corn hole, fastest lap, running backwards, egg on a spoon, running with a balloon between your legs. These events will be starting shortly after 5:00 and go until everyone’s been able to compete.
Lunch will be available so bring your appetite. Every dollar you spend is a dollar towards cancer research. All cost for supplies is donated, so if you buy your family a lunch, you have just donated that total amount to our cause!
And plan to spend the evening and at 9:00 our guest survivor speaker, Jon Blin will share his cancer journey and his wife Crystal will share being a caretaker.
And on the Sunday before this event. Local churches will be holding a Day of Hope. Purchase a luminaria for a loved one to be displayed at local churches. Then they will be taken to the event and line the track with that evening. What a wonderful way to honor a loved one!