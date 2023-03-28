INDEPENDENCE – Calling all kids! BCHC is pleased to bring back local teddy bear clinics in Oelwein, Independence, and Jesup, after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Clinics will be held at BCHC Family Medicine – Oelwein on Saturday, April 8 from 9 to 11 a.m., the BCHC Wellness Center in Independence, hosted by Medical Associates of BCHC, on Saturday, April 15 from 9 to 11 a.m., and BCHC Family Medicine – Jesup on Saturday, April 22 from 9 to 11 a.m.. Children of all ages are invited to bring in their favorite stuffed animal or doll for a free health check by a medical professional at one of the upcoming teddy bear clinics.
At the Teddy Bear Clinic, children will watch their fuzzy friend undergo a regular check-up and will assist with the examination by listening to the patient’s heart and lungs, tending to injuries, administering a flu shot, and more. Following the examination, children will receive a certificate of good health for their fuzzy friend along with a goodie bag.
“We are excited to host this family-friendly event at BCHC,” commented Public Relations Manager, Michelle McBride. “Participation in the clinic helps children become more familiar with a medical setting, often reducing the fears and anxieties they may have when visiting their doctor or going to a hospital.”
There is no advanced registration for this event. Children are asked to bring their own stuffed animal or doll for examination. For more information, please visit Buchanan County Health Center on Facebook or BCHealth.org