“He was slumped over his bed when I opened the door… I screamed. Told my wife to call 911.”

This is part of the heartbreaking story of a Des Moines father whose son had unknowingly taken a Percocet laced with fentanyl and was killed as a result. The loss his family suffered is sadly all too common in communities across the country. Last year alone, fentanyl was responsible for 83 percent of all opioid-related overdoses in Iowa. And now, the lethal drug has taken an unrecognizable form—disguised as candy or prescription drugs. As one man put it, people are being “deceived to death.”

