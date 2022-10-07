Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CEDAR RAPIDS – ITC Midwest will be conducting aerial patrols of high-voltage transmission structures and lines throughout its service territory from approximately October 10 – 28, weather permitting. Helicopter patrols provide an overall status of the overhead transmission system owned and operated by ITC Midwest.

Iowa counties in the aerial patrol areas include Allamakee, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dickinson, Dubuque, Fayette, Franklin, Hancock, Howard, Jackson, Kossuth, Mitchell, Osceola, Winnebago and Worth. In addition, aerial patrols will be flown in Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Jackson, Martin, Mower, Nobles and Rock counties in Minnesota, and Jo Davies County in Illinois.

