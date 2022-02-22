Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Ivadel Luloff
Abby Bachman

FAIRBANK – Rosemary and Larry Bachman and family invites the public in celebrating Ivadel Luloff’s 100th Birthday! There will be an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 6 at the Fairbank American Legion 109 East Main Street. Ivadel will enjoy your presence, no gifts please. If you would like to send her a card, her address is 114 Forest Street, Apt. 5, Fairbank, IA 50629.

