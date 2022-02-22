FAIRBANK – Rosemary and Larry Bachman and family invites the public in celebrating Ivadel Luloff’s 100th Birthday! There will be an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 6 at the Fairbank American Legion 109 East Main Street. Ivadel will enjoy your presence, no gifts please. If you would like to send her a card, her address is 114 Forest Street, Apt. 5, Fairbank, IA 50629.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
17°
- Humidity: 90%
- Cloud Coverage: 68%
- Wind: 20 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:53:55 AM
- Sunset: 05:49:05 PM
Today
Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 4F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 4F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy skies. High 19F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.