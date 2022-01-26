CORALVILLE – Over 700 girls participated in the IWCOA Girls State Wrestling tournament on Friday and Saturday. Xtream Arena in Coralville hosted the biggest girls wrestling event in the history of Iowa girls wrestling.
Independence sent 7 girls down and East Buchanan had 5 girls wrestling.
Place Winners:
Rachel Eddy INDE – 3rd Place
Destiny Krum EABU – 4th Place
Alyson Krum EABU – 5th Place
Keeley Kehrli EABU – 6th Place
“Our coaches and I are proud of the effort our girls put out there this weekend,” said Independence girls wrestling coach Matthew Shannon, “Where our girls started at the beginning of the year, to where they are now has been awesome to watch.”
The Mustangs have a lot of first year wrestlers in the girl’s program, and many of them just missed making it through to the second day of wrestling.
“The IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Tournament is a tough tournament with the size of brackets,” said Shannon, “and our girls handled themselves well throughout the tournament and took the challenges that faced them head on.”
Defending State Champion Rachel Eddy had a tough loss in the semi-finals and Coach Shannon added that she could have easily shut it down. “She chose to come back out and fight back to 3rd place,” said Shannon.
“Dakota Whitman just missed the podium,” added Shannon, “but making the Round of 12 is an accomplishment with over 60 others in her bracket.”
In closing, Coach Shannon added that he was proud of how every one of them went out and competed and represented Independence well.
“I am also excited as we will be bringing almost all of our girls back next year and seeing what interest we will have as we get closer to the 2022-2023 season with the sport now officially sanctioned by the IGHSAU,’ said Shannon, “The sanctioning of girls wrestling is going to open so many doors for our girls and others throughout the state. I am glad we have been able to help lay the foundation for those that are coming up.”
Although she did not place, freshman Jorgie Wendling had a big 7-6 decision win in the consolation rounds over Shannon Finn of Williamsburg, who posted an 18-8 record on the season
“We have been going to the high school girls state tournament for three years now and every year I am amazed by how much the level of talent grows each year,” said East Buchanan Head Girls Wrestling Coach Dan Stiefel, “The number of matches that could have went either way was too many to count.”
Coach Stiefel added that he thought the tournament was run great. “Thanks to the IWCOA, along with Matt Shannon and his team,” said Stiefel, “The brackets were very big this year and made for two hard days of wrestling.”
Coach Stiefel also added, “We were all thrilled to get the announcement that girls wrestling will be sanctioned next year. The five girls have made their community and school district very proud.”
“Ella is our only senior this year,” concluded Coach Stiefel, “We are proud of what she was able to accomplish in her two short years with the wrestling team. She will be missed by her teammates and coaches next year.”
Freshman Destiny Krum lost to eventual champion, Hannah Rogers of Wilton, and places fourth after losing a Sudden Victory match to top seeded Mariah Webster, 8-6.
Result below:
INDEPENDENCE:
Sarah Greiner – 105
1st Rd: Sarah Greiner INDE over Andee Barwin STED (FALL 1:06)
2nd Rd: Hanna Davis CBAL over Sarah Greiner INDE (FALL 3:00)
Cons: Sarah Greiner INDE over Jillian Langstraat WASH (FORFEIT)
Cons: Sarah Greiner INDE over Brooklyn Greenlee AMES (FALL 3:48)
Cons: Kendra Berglund SBL over Sarah Greiner INDE (FALL 2:45)
Ella Kennett – 105
1st Rd: Emma Evens OSAG over Ella Kennett INDE (FALL 2:45)
Cons: Chevy Fierce NOSC over Ella Kennett INDE (FALL 3:01)
Riley Rouse – 115
1st Rd: Josephin Bond DCG over Riley Rouse INDE (Dec 6-4)
Cons: Riley Rouse INDE over Erin Anderson ICCH (FALL 2:52)
Cons: Kamina Munson MACI over Riley Rouse INDE (FALL 4:21)
Jorgie Wendling – 120
1st Rd: Eva Heise WSR over Jorgie Wendling INDE (FALL 2:50)
Cons: Jorgie Wendling INDE over Abby Schlader CEFA (FALL 1:18)
Cons: Jorgie Wendling INDE over Shannon Finn WILL (Dec 7-6)
Cons: Silvia Garcia Vasqu WELI over Jorgie Wendling INDE (FALL 0:56)
Hannah Suender – 125
1st Rd: Elsie Dirkx CARR over Hannah Suender INDE (FALL 0:57)
Cons: Madeline Lepley NORW over Hanna Suender INDE (FALL 2:23)
Dakota Whitman – 130
1st Rd: Dakota Whitman INDE over Halina Hershey BGM (FALL 1:21)
2nd Rd: Dakota Whitman INDE over Chloe Bloker DENV (FALL 0:34)
3rd Rd: Bronwyn Brenneman MIPR over Dakota Whitman (FALL 2:59)
Cons: Dakota Whitman INDE over Olivia Bonnema SOLO (FALL 5:39)
Cons: Dakota Whitman INDE over Ryan Haynes ALGO (FALL 0:19)
Cons: Sheppard RIVI over Dakota Whitman INDE (FALL 3:33)
Rachel Eddy – 190
1st Rd: Rachel Eddy INDE over BYE
2nd Rd: Rachel Eddy INDE over Alissa Clark GILB (FALL 1:51)
Quarterfinals: Rachel Eddy INDE over Ella Brown CRK (Dec 4-3)
Semifinals: Mackenzie Arends NEVA over Rachel Eddy INDE (Dec 2-1)
Cons semifinals: Rachel Eddy INDE over Chelsea Mickles PERR (FALL 4:57)
3rd Place Match: Rachel Eddy INDE over Isabella Canada AHST (FALL 4:39)
EAST BUCHANAN
Destiny Krum – 120
1st Rd: Destiny Krum EABU over Bye
2nd Rd: Destiny Krum EABU over Madeline McCoy SWVA (FALL 3:29)
3rd Rd: Destiny Krum EABU over Bella Feaker SOLO (FALL 3:31)
Quarterfinals: Hannah Rogers WILT over Destiny Krum (FALL 2:49)
Cons: Destiny Krum EABU over Brynn Miller PLEA (MD 9-1)
Cons: Destiny Krum EABU over Olivia Rogalia ASSU (FALL 1:44)
Cons Semifinals: Destiny Krum EABU over Lila Walding SBL (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match: Webster COMI over Destiny Krum EABU (SV-1 8-6)
Ella Cook – 135
1st Rd: Ella Cook EABU over Quinn Velder CBAL (FALL 1:56)
2nd Rd: Ella Cook EABU over Mackenzie Bachman MFLM (FALL 4:11)
3rd Rd: Moorea Brown CPU over Ella Cook EABU (Dec 8-1)
Cons: Skylar Pachtinger MUSC over Ella Cook EABU (Dec 6-1)
Andelyn Cabalka – 140
1st Rd: Andelyn Cabalka EABU over Bye
2nd Rd: Andelyn Cabalka EABU over Madison Kelly MIPR (FALL 1:15)
3rd Rd: Lexi Byrne CRK over Andelyn Cabalka (FALL 1:31)
Cons: Andelyn Cabalka EABU over Krista Polson SEPK (FALL 0:26)
Cons: Chloe Etten BGM over Andelyn Cabalka EABU (FALL 4:08)
Keeley Kehrli – 155
1st Rd: Keeley Kehrli EABU over Bye
2nd Rd: Keeley Kehrli EABU over Ericka Power OSAG (FALL 0:23)
3rd Rd: Keeley Kehrli EABU over Karissa Oldenburge WSR (FALL 3:09)
Quarterfinals: Keeley Kehrli EABU over Sophie Degner ALGO (FALL 1:34)
Semifinals: Aine Moffitt PLVA over Keeley Kehrli EABU (Dec 3-0)
Cons semifinals: Bailey Weeks VISH over Keeley Kehrli EABU (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match: Maggie Schroeder CMI over Keeley Kehrli EABU (FALL 2:46)
Alyson Krum – 220
1st Rd: Alyson Krum EABU over Adrianna Shephard EWD (FALL 1:55)
Quarterfinals: Alyson Krum EABU over Reese Baxter PERR (FALL 0:54)
Semifinals: Jocelyn Buffum MIVA over Alyson Krum EABU (FALL 4:58)
Cons semifinals: Clara Carpenter BOON over Alyson Krum EABU (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match: Alyson Krum EABU over Hailey Beaudet DCG (FALL 1:30)