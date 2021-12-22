LA PORTE – The Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team traveled to Union Community (4-1) last Friday night for a NICL East Division Conference matchup.
Jesup, coming off two consecutive losses, needed this win and they got it, knocking off a very good Union Knights team, 70-59.
“Union has played good basketball up to this point of the season,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “They return 3 quality players; Freeland, Behrens, and Lorentzen.”
Jesup jumped out to an early 5 point lead and increased the lead to 7 by halftime.
“After the first quarter we did an excellent job of playing inside/out basketball,” added Coach Smeins, “kept them out of the lane, and rebounding the basketball very well.”
Senior Corbin Fuelling had an excellent first half, ‘fueling” the Jesup fire and giving them the lead at the half. Senior Carson Lienau took over in the second half.
Coach Smeins added that he thought Carter Even and Brevin Dahl did an excellent job rebounding and playing solid defense throughout the game.
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 13 16 20 21 70
Union 8 14 15 22 59
Senior big man, Carson Lienau poured in 31 points and added 15 rebounds as Jesup moves to 3-3 on the season.
Pts Rbd Ast Stls Blk
Jack Miller 8 6 2 3 1
Parker McHone 11 4 5 3 1
Carter Even 6 5 0 0 0
Carson Lienau 31 15 3 2 4
Corbin Fuelling 14 5 2 1 0
Brady Reyes 0 1 0 0 0
Jesup will take a Christmas break and be back in action on January 3rd, when they travel to Class 2A, No. 5-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg.