PARKERSBURG – The Class 2A, No. 15-ranked Jesup J-Hawk girls basketball team started the new year out gaining sweet revenge over the Class 2A, No. 11-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons (7-2) by the score of 56-51.
The J-Hawks lost at home to the Falcons back on December 10th, 37-48.
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 13 13 13 17 56
A-P 6 14 13 18 51
No stats were readily available come press time.
Jesup moves to 7-2 on the year and will be at the Class 2A, No. 5-ranked Grundy Center Spartans (7-1) on Tuesday night. Then travel to Charles City (0-6) on Thursday.
Look for that game in Saturday’s paper.