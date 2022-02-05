JESUP – The Class 1A, No. 8-ranked Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team was back at home on Tuesday night when they hosted Union Community (4-15).
Union was no match for the high-powered J-Hawks as they controlled this game from the beginning, cruising to a 55-21 win. With the win, the J-Hawks clinched the NICL East Division title.
1 2 3 4 T
Union 4 7 4 6 21
Jesup 14 16 20 5 55
“We were able to get out of the gates a little stronger and that was key,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “We did a great job executing what we wanted to do defensively”
The J-Hawks played a closer game with the Knights back on December 17th.
“Last time these two teams played, Union had a lot of success in the half court. “We did a much better job defending their sets this time around,” added Conrad.
“Coming out of half we found another burst of energy to really widen the gap,” said Conrad, “We were able to get everyone in and everyone did a nice job for us while they were in there. It was a great way to end our final regular season home game.”
The Jesup girls are playing terrific basketball at the right time, heading into next week’s postseason first round matchup.
The J-Hawks move to 16-3 on the season and were at Wapsie Valley (10-11) on Friday night. Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper. Jesup will finish out their regular season play with a game at Columbus Catholic (7-12) on Monday.