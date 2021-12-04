FAIRBANK – Jesup traveled to Wapsie Valley High School Thursday night to take on the Warriors and the Don Bosco Dons.
Don Bosco 75, Jesup 6
132: Garrett Funk (DOBO) over Dawson Bell (JESU) (Fall 3:20) 138: Kaiden Knaack (DOBO) over Logan Zuck (JESU) (Fall 0:58) 145: Myles McMahon (DOBO) over Jarrett Ciesielski (JESU) (Fall 1:19) 152: Foxe Youngblut (DOBO) over Aiden Gonzalez (JESU) (Fall 0:55) 160: Landon Fernandez (DOBO) over Wyatt VanderWerff (JESU) (Fall 3:12) 170: Connor Even (JESU) over (DOBO) (For.) 182: Cade Tenold (DOBO) over JD Sadler (JESU) (Fall 0:15) 195: Carson Tenold (DOBO) over Skyler Blad (JESU) (Fall 5:10) 220: Jared Thiry (DOBO) over (JESU) (For.) 285: Mack Ortner (DOBO) over (JESU) (For.) 106: Caleb Coffin (DOBO) over Steel Rolison (JESU) (Fall 1:58) 113: Jaxon Larson (DOBO) over Ethan Krall (JESU) (Dec 8-4) 120: Andrew Kimball (DOBO) over (JESU) (For.) 126: Kyler Knaack (DOBO) over Bradyn Sanderson (JESU) (Fall 1:26)
Wapsie Valley 48, Jesup 21
126: Kanen Decker (WAVA) over Bradyn Sanderson (JESU) (Fall 1:13) 132: Dawson Bell (JESU) over Brayden Dana (WAVA) (Fall 2:34) 138: Garrett Miller (WAVA) over Logan Zuck (JESU) (Fall 5:46) 145: Aidan Shannon (WAVA) over Jarrett Ciesielski (JESU) (Fall 4:47) 152: Jonah Frost (WAVA) over Aiden Gonzalez (JESU) (Dec 6-2) 160: Wyatt VanderWerff (JESU) over Drew Lansing (WAVA) (Fall 1:11) 170: Connor Even (JESU) over (WAVA) (For.) 182: Derek Hilsenbeck (WAVA) over JD Sadler (JESU) (Fall 0:50) 195: Cannon Joerger (WAVA) over Skyler Blad (JESU) (Dec 5-2) 220: Andrew Matthias (WAVA) over (JESU) (For.) 285: Double Forfeit 106: Steel Rolison (JESU) over Brody Kleitsch (WAVA) (Dec 9-4) 113: Easton Krall (WAVA) over Ethan Krall (JESU) (Fall 1:51) 120: Dawson Schmit (WAVA) over (JESU) (For.)
Jesup will be home on Saturday, hosting their tournament.