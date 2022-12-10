LE GRAND – The Jesup J-Hawks wrestling team swept the competition on Thursday night when they traveled to East Marshall for a triangular with East Marshall and Sumner-Fredericksburg.
JESUP 54, EAST MARSHALL 27
113-Ayden Bergman (Jesup) over Unknown (For.) 120-Wyatt Benson (East Marshall/GMG) over Ethan Krall (Jesup) (Dec 7-3). 126-Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) over Jordan Meling (East Marshall/GMG) (Fall 1:45). 132-Xavier Slifer (East Marshall/GMG) over Unknown (For.). 138-Tyce Larson (Jesup) over Unknown (For.). 145-Dawson Bell (Jesup) over Connor Hassin (East Marshall/GMG) (Fall 3:29). 152-Kaleb Zuck (Jesup) over Unknown (For.). 160-Kile Bucknell (Jesup) over Ty Fuller (East Marshall/GMG) (Fall 0:36). 170-Drew Munson (Jesup) over Roberts Javin (East Marshall/GMG) (Fall 0:38). 182-Johnathan Edel (East Marshall/GMG) over JD Sadler (Jesup) (Fall 1:10). 195-Drew Wheater (East Marshall/GMG) over Unknown (For.). 220-Wyatt Stalzer (East Marshall/GMG) over Unknown (For.). 285-Evan Sebetka (Jesup) over Alex Bautista (East Marshall/GMG) (Fall 0:10). 106-Cooper Hinz (Jesup) over Unknown (For.). Extra: Brody Augspurger (East Marshall/GMG) over Christian Beau (Jesup) (Fall 1:08). Extra: Brady Gleiter (Jesup) over Jay Bru (East Marshall/GMG) (Fall 4:29)
JESUP 60, SUMNER-FRED 24
106-Cooper Hinz (Jesup) over Unknown (For.). 113-Ayden Bergman (Jesup) over Samuel Egan (Sumner-Fredericksburg) (Fall 2:40). 120-Ethan Krall (Jesup) over Brennen Blake (Sumner-Fredericksburg) (Fall 0:23). 126-Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) over Ryder Larson (Sumner-Fredericksburg) (Fall 1:10). 132-Tyce Larson (Jesup) over Antonio Gitch (Sumner-Fredericksburg) (Fall 2:38). 138-Dawson Bell (Jesup) over Unknown (For.). 145-Kaleb Zuck (Jesup) over Unknown (For.). 152-Kile Bucknell (Jesup) over Kaden Meyer (Sumner-Fredericksburg) (Fall 1:34). 160-Noah Henderson (Sumner-Fredericksburg) over Matthew Phillips (Jesup) (Fall 1:14). 170-Drew Munson (Jesup) over Unknown (For.). 182-Grant Henderson (Sumner-Fredericksburg) over JD Sadler (Jesup) (Fall 0:28). 195Kyle Kuhlmann (Sumner-Fredericksburg) over Unknown (For.). 220-Ethan Hunt (Sumner-Fredericksburg) over Unknown (For.). 285-Evan Sebetka (Jesup) over Unknown (For.)
