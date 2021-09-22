JESUP – The Jesup J-Hawks hosted the winless Oelwein Huskies for homecoming last Friday night. A big second quarter propelled the Huskies to their first win of the season, 42-20.
Jesup led this one after the first quarter, 7-6, but a 22-point outburst by the Huskies in the second quarter put the J-Hawks in a big hole at the half, 28-13.
Oelwein added 14 more in the third quarter to put this one away. Jesup had no answer for the Oelwein running attack, as they would rack up 416 yards on the ground on 61 carries.
Junior Brevin Dahl threw for 144 yards on 10 of 13 throwing with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Senior Noah Sheridan had a nice game with 13 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown. Dahl added 52 yards on the ground and a score.
Senior Corbin Fuelling added 4 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown, while senior Carter Even caught 3 balls for 22 yards.
“They are a great and tough 0-3,” said Head Coach Tim Sauer. “They are a well-coached team, and they had better pivots and adjustments at half time than us. We get another chance to get better and prove ourselves against Union this week.”
1 2 3 4 T
Oelwein 6 22 14 0 42
Jesup 7 6 0 7 20
Jesup falls to 2-2 on the year, and will be at Union-La Porte City (1-3) on Friday night.