DECORAH – The Jesup J-Hawk volleyball team went 5-1 on the day last Saturday, raising their overall record to 17-10 on the season.
The only loss of the day was to Class 4A, No. 14-ranked Decorah. This one would go 3 sets and Jesup would fall 2 sets to 1 (19-21, 21-17, 10-15).
Junior Laney Pilcher led the J-Hawks in assists with 114 for the tournament, including 32 against Decorah. Senior Bobbi Thomas had 73 kills for the tournament, including 19 against Decorah. Junior Caelor Wymore led the Jesup squad with 44 digs in the tournament.
MATCH 2
1 2 T
Jesup 21 21 2
MFL-MarMac 10 8 0
MATCH 3
1 2 T
Jesup 21 21 2
South Winn 9 8 0
MATCH 4
1 2 T
Jesup 21 21 2
Postville 8 8 0
MATCH 5
1 2 T
Kingsland 15 12 0
Jesup 21 21 2
MATCH 6
1 2 T
Jesup 21 21 2
South Winn 17 11 0
Jesup was at Hudson (7-16) on Tuesday night. Look for this game in Saturday’s paper.