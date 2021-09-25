JESUP – The Jesup J-Hawk volleyball team moved to 12-9 on the season after a 3-set loss to highly ranked (Class 2A, No. 8) Sumner-Fredericksburg.
The J-Hawks would keep it close the first 2 sets, but came up short. The Cougars put this match away in the third and final set, winning 25-14.
“It was a tough match, and the girls battled hard, especially in those first 2 games,” said Head Coach Eryca Bass. “They are a great team. We came in ready to challenge them last night. I thought we challenged them well in serve receive and with our block.”
Senior Bobbi Thomas led the team in kills with 15. Junior Caelor Wymore lead the team with 18 digs, and junior Kylie Winter led with 6 blocks.
“Even though we lost, it was a good night to be a J-Hawk,” added Coach Bass. “We did a lot of good things out there.”
1 2 3 T
Sumner-Fred 25 25 25 3
Jesup 20 19 14 0
Jesup will be at the Decorah tournament on Saturday. They will face South Winneshiek (4-12) in the first match at 10 a.m.