ARLINGTON – Jesup J-Hawks wrestlers competed at Starmont’s Dough Guilford tournament last Saturday and Skyler Blad would be champion for the J-Hawks at 195 pounds.
Team Scores
1 Starmont-183.0
2 Monticello-170.0
3 MFL MarMac-168.0
4 Waukon-146.0
5 East Buchanan-128.0
6 Jesup-118.5
7 BGM, Brooklyn-101.0
8 Durant-67.0
9 Central City-30.0
106 Steel Rolison (9-5) placed 2nd
Quarterfinal — Steel Rolison (Jesup) 9-5 over Jaden Peyton (East Buchanan) 9-5 (MD 12-3)
Semifinal — Steel Rolison (Jesup) 9-5 over Skyler Dugan (Waukon) 6-4 (Dec 5-4)
1st Place Match — Ethan Long (Monticello) 16-3 over Steel Rolison (Jesup) 9-5 (Dec 8-2)
113 Ethan Krall (11-3) placed 3rd
Quarterfinal — Ethan Krall (Jesup) 11-3 over Gus Thoma (Durant) 4-15 (Fall 0:45)
Semifinal — Lane German (Starmont) 14-4 over Ethan Krall (Jesup) 11-3 (Dec 9-8)
Cons. Semi — Ethan Krall (Jesup) 11-3 over Keith Anderson (MFL MarMac) 4-9 (Fall 0:31)
3rd Place Match — Ethan Krall (Jesup) 11-3 over Levi Roberts (BGM, Brooklyn) 13-5 (Fall 1:05)
126 Kile Bucknell (1-2) placed 5th
Quarterfinal — Sawyer Callahan (BGM, Brooklyn) 13-3 over Kile Bucknell (Jesup) 1-2 (Dec 4-0)
Cons. Round 1 — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi — Holden Mathis (MFL MarMac) 13-3 over Kile Bucknell (Jesup) 1-2 (MD 8-0)
5th Place Match — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) 1-2 over Jase Tommasin (Starmont) 9-4 (Dec 2-1)
132 Dawson Bell (10-4) placed 3rd.
Quarterfinal — Dawson Zobac (Starmont) 9-8 over Dawson Bell (Jesup) 10-4 (Fall 3:49)
Cons. Round 1 — Dawson Bell (Jesup) 10-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Dawson Bell (Jesup) 10-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi — Dawson Bell (Jesup) 10-4 over Owen Ray (Monticello) 13-6 (Fall 4:52)
3rd Place Match — Dawson Bell (Jesup) 10-4 over Dawson Zobac (Starmont) 9-8 (Dec 9-4)
138 Kaleb Zuck (8-5) placed 5th.
Quarterfinal — Wyatt Cole (Durant) 11-9 over Kaleb Zuck (Jesup) 8-5 (Fall 3:20)
Cons. Round 1 — Kaleb Zuck (Jesup) 8-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Kaleb Zuck (Jesup) 8-5 over Kameron Boots (Waukon) 0-5 (Fall 3:25)
Cons. Semi — Anthony King (Starmont) 14-6 over Kaleb Zuck (Jesup) 8-5 (Fall 5:25)
5th Place Match — Kaleb Zuck (Jesup) 8-5 over Ian Otdoerfer (Starmont) 3-9 (Fall 3:10)
138 Logan Zuck (3-10) place is unknown
Champ. Round 1 — Logan Zuck (Jesup) 3-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Anthony King (Starmont) 14-6 over Logan Zuck (Jesup) 3-10 (Fall 2:20)
Cons. Round 1 — Logan Zuck (Jesup) 3-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Ian Otdoerfer (Starmont) 3-9 over Logan Zuck (Jesup) 3-10 (Dec 7-0)
145 Jarrett Ciesielski (4-6) place is unknown
Champ. Round 1 — Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) 4-6 over Kenny Salemi (Durant) 4-12 (Fall 1:28)
Quarterfinal — Tristan Koehn (MFL MarMac) 3-1 over Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) 4-6 (Fall 1:27)
Cons. Round 1 — Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) 4-6 over Lucas Byrnes (Waukon) 0-4 (Fall 1:23)
Cons. Round 2 — Mason Maschmann (BGM, Brooklyn) 11-6 over Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) 4-6 (Fall 1:59)
152 Aiden Gonzalez (5-7) placed 4th
Champ. Round 1 — Aiden Gonzalez (Jesup) 5-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Brandon Hennick (Central City) 9-4 over Aiden Gonzalez (Jesup) 5-7 (Fall 1:46)
Cons. Round 1 — Aiden Gonzalez (Jesup) 5-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Aiden Gonzalez (Jesup) 5-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi — Aiden Gonzalez (Jesup) 5-7 over Cooper Winter (BGM, Brooklyn) 10-6 (Fall 2:38)
3rd Place Match — Brandon Hennick (Central City) 9-4 over Aiden Gonzalez (Jesup) 5-7 (Fall 0:48)
160 Wyatt VanderWerff (8-4) placed 3rd
Quarterfinal — Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) 8-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal — Kashton Mathis (MFL MarMac) 11-4 over Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) 8-4 (MD 15-2)
Cons. Semi — Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) 8-4 over Kelly Barajas (Starmont) 7-6 (Fall 1:35)
3rd Place Match — Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) 8-4 over Chase Fults (East Buchanan) 11-8 (TF 5:26 (15-0))
182 JD Sadler (2-8) placed 4th
Champ. Round 1 — JD Sadler (Jesup) 2-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Taylor Herzman (MFL MarMac) 10-8 over JD Sadler (Jesup) 2-8 (Fall 0:58)
Cons. Round 1 — JD Sadler (Jesup) 2-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — JD Sadler (Jesup) 2-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi — JD Sadler (Jesup) 2-8 over Benton Parkin (Starmont) 4-10 (Fall 1:10)
3rd Place Match — Taylor Herzman (MFL MarMac) 10-8 over JD Sadler (Jesup) 2-8 (Fall 1:27)
195 Skyler Blad (9-5) placed 1st.
Quarterfinal — Skyler Blad (Jesup) 9-5 over Nicholas Poston (Durant) 6-14 (Fall 1:38)
Semifinal — Skyler Blad (Jesup) 9-5 over Mason Kelly (Waukon) 2-3 (Fall 1:45)
1st Place Match — Skyler Blad (Jesup) 9-5 over Jacob Goedken (Starmont) 13-3 (Fall 1:39)
220 Jordan O‘Connor (2-2) place is unknown
Champ. Round 1 — Bryce Cleeton (Monticello) 3-13 over Jordan O‘Connor (Jesup) 2-2 (Fall 1:10)
Cons. Round 1 — Layne Jocom (BGM, Brooklyn) 4-9 over Jordan O‘Connor (Jesup) 2-2 (Fall 1:41)