JESUP – If ever there was a year, this is it for the Jesup J-Hawks boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams. Tons of talent back for both teams including three state qualifiers from last season.
Head Coach Nick Green is in his 9th season as the Head Coach of the boys and girls teams. Green has led 5 teams to state in the past 8 years. The 2023 teams start the season ranked in the top 20 in class 2A. The boys come in at #20 and the girls at #16.
JESUP J-HAWKS BOYS: On the boys’ side, junior Nathan Pint returns after a breakout sophomore season that culminated into a 35th place finish at the State meet in 2022. Pint is ranked #23 in class 2A.
Coach Green says that Pint should compete with the best in the conference on a more regular basis this season.
Sophomore Will Nesbit has led the charge for team runs in the off-season. Coach Green says, “he looks very strong and determined. He will challenge for top 15 @ conference and districts.”
Karsten Nuehring returns for his junior year and was the #6 runner last year but has already destroyed his 5k personal record in multiple summer races and looks to run next to Nesbit and Pint all season.
Senior Ayden Gonzalez will run #2 to #4 this season – according to Coach Green. He has 3 years of experience and will be a big part in the J-Hawks push to qualify for the state meet.
Coach Green’s Strengths / Concerns of this year's team: This group has run more this offseason than any other group in the last 8 years. They are very determined to make that translate to a trip to fort dodge. We are inexperienced when it comes to performing at big races, but this group is plenty ready for that challenge.
Who will be some of the top teams you will face this season? Denver, Waukon, and Oelwein will be our biggest 2A area competitors this year. All three have a realistic chance of being top 5 in the whole state. If we can compete and keep it close, we can be a top 15.
Coach Green’s Comments on the Conference Race: The conference has been one of the superior 1a/2a conferences the last 5 years. This year we will likely see 4 teams from the conference at state. Denver, Oelwein, Grundy Center (1A), and I think we can challenge as the 4th team there.
JESUP J-HAWKS GIRLS: The J-Hawk girls are loaded with talent including the #2-ranked Mackenzie Wilson who returns for her junior year after finishing in 4th place at the 2A state meet in 2022. One of the state’s best runners and coach Green says Wilson can finish any race with the best of them.
Senior Clare Wright unfortunately could not finish at the state meet last season but ran top 10 all season long. She was an All-State runner as a freshman and just missed the last two years. Wright will be determined to get back to All-State status and should contend for top 3 in every meet in 2023.
Lydia Wehrspann returns after running #3 a lot of last season. The senior will be a key role to helping the girls qualify for the state meet in 2023.
Senior McKenna Albert has had an awesome summer of training – according to Coach Green. Albert will be in the #4 or #5 spot and has experience running at the state meet and will help the girls get back there.
Promising Newcomer: Freshman Jordyn Bergman enters the race after being a top middle school runner in the conference and state the last two years. Coach Green looks for Bergman to take over the #3 spot and run very strong.
Coach Green’s Strengths / Concerns of this year's team: We plan to have another strong season. We return two of the state’s top 10 runners, bring up a very strong freshman runner, and return one of the more athletic and capable supporting cast that we have had. I think this team is ready to compete at the state meet after missing out last year.
Who will be some of the top teams you will face this season? Denver is always very talented; they will be top of the NICL. Union and Sumner-Fredericksburg gave us our closest races of the year multiple times, ending in ties or 1-point decisions multiple times.
Coach Green’s Comments on the Conference Race: The NICL is always a beast. I would guess that Denver, Hudson, Union, Sumner Fred, Wapsie Valley, and Jesup all have a legitimate shot at making it to state. That will also include talented individuals from Dike, AP, and East Marshall. If we place in the top 3 at conference, that is generally an indicator you are in the top 20 of the entire state.
ASSISTANT COACHES: Alex O’Connell - 7th year, Miah Smith - 6th year