JESUP – The Jesup J-Hawks football team is under new leadership going into the 2023 season as Jacob McMartin takes over the helm.
Coming off a 1-7 season in 2022, the J-Hawks are not rebuilding, but have reloaded with a lot of youngsters that got invaluable playing time as juniors, sophomores, and some freshman. Returning at quarterback is junior starter Ryan Treptow. He set three school records in his sophomore season including Completions in a game – 25, Passing yards in a game – 342, and Completion % in a Season – 58.5%.
Jesup will return the entire offensive line. Senior Skyler Blad, senior Even Sebetka, junior JD Sadler, junior Brennan Ochsner, and senior Dawson Bell. With a year (or two) experience this should be a much-improved offensive line.
Preston Youngblut will return for his junior year after starting for the J-Hawks at running back in 2022. Youngblut had 97 carries for 374 yards.
The J-Hawks lost their star wide-out to graduation in Brevin Dahl – who set several school records – but return a ton of weapon on the outside. Sophomore Tyce Larson may be the go-to guy after catching 21 balls last season for a 15-yard average. Junior Nic Moore had 16 catches a year ago for 152 yards, while senior Will Schutte will add needed depth at that position.
Promising Newcomers: seniors Cale Schissel, Kile Bucknell and Wyatt VanderWerff. Juniors Jude Sullivan and Cole Reznicek.
“We have some very experienced athletes who have competed at a successful level in many sports,” said Head Coach Jacob McMartin, “They have been working hard to change the perception of J-Hawk football.”
Jesup is playing in a new district this year with Vinton-Shellsburg dropping down to 2A and joining District 6. West Marshall State Center, Union La Porte, Iowa Falls-Alden, and PCM.
Vinton-Shellsburg had three consecutive 2-win seasons, but dropping down to 2A should help. They will replace their quarterback but return the top running back from 2022 that was a senior laden team.
West Marshall was 9-1 last season, losing to Wahlert Catholic in the second round of the playoffs and have a lot of weapons returning including their star running back.
Union, La Porte finished the 2022 season with a 2-7 record and will return their junior quarterback and several wide receivers from a year ago.
Iowa Falls-Alden was also 2-7 in 2022 but was a playoff team the year prior. They will have to replace their top quarterback, their top running back, and their top wide-out.
PCM (Prairie City-Monroe) was a playoff team in 2022, losing by 1-point in the first round. PCM finished with a 5-4 record and return their starting quarterback and starting running back.
West Marshall should be the team to beat, but after that this district is wide open. A more experienced and physical Jesup team could compete for a playoff spot if they can protect their quarterback and get the ball to their weapons. The defense should be better with most of them returning.
Assistant coaches:
Jason Sullivan
Drake Buscherfeld
Rodney Ciesielski
Jordan Hoffman
Paul McHone
Aaron Schutte
Brock Flaharty
John Patterson
Ardell Ochsner
Devin Kuenstling