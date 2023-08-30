JESUP – Head Coach Eryca Bass is in her fifth season as the J-Hawks head volleyball coach and after losing some key seniors from last season’s 16-18 team, the J-Hawks look to form their own identity in 2023.
Back for this season are the top three Hitters from a year ago in senior Isabel Weber, junior Harmony Shannon, and junior Anna Baldwin.
Returning starters and Letter winners:
Isabel Weber – SR (Middle Hitter): IGHSAU Academic Excellence Honor. NICL All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Weber led the J-Hawks with 167 Kills in 2022 and was second on the team in blocks with 48.
“A good team leader knows how to communicate positively to her teammates,” said Head Coach Eryca Bass, “Has a great offensive eye.”
Journey Even – SR (Defensive Specialist): IGHSAU Academic Excellence Honor.
101 Digs and 24 Aces last season.
“A solid defender has spent a lot of time in right back in the past and now is competing for an open Libero position,” added Coach Bass.
Adrianna Boulden – SR (Outside Hitter): IGHSAU Academic Excellence Honor.
Boulden was the team leader in Digs in 2022.
“A 6 rotation outside that works very hard,” said Coach Bass, “She leads great by example and pushes her teammates to be their best.”
Anna Baldwin – JR (Right-side Hitter): IGHSAU Academic Excellence Honor.
Baldwin was third on the team in 2022 in Kills with 113 and third in Blocks with 36.
“A powerful right-side hitter with a lot of knowledge for the game of volleyball,” adds Bass, “and has grown tremendously over the past few years.”
Morgan Krall – SO (Defensive Specialist): IGHSAU Academic Excellence Honor.
Krall had 86 Digs as a freshman a year ago.
“A defender who came into her varsity position a little later in the year last year but took it head on and now is competing for an open Libero position,” said Coach Bass.
Promising Newcomers:
Kendall Earles – JR (Defensive Specialist)
An up-and-coming Defensive Specialist that is a hard worker and great communicator on the court.
Hayden Kresser – SO (Middle Hitter)
An up-and-coming middle hitter who has progressed a lot in the last year.
Daley Donlea – SO (Setter)
An up-and-coming setter who has been working very hard to fill some very big shoes. A very positive teammate with a great competitive attitude.
Sara Mead – SO (Outside Hitter)
An up-and-coming outside player looking to be productive at the net and in the back row.
Kylie Herget-Miller – FR (Setter)
Another up-and-coming setter looking to fill some very big shoes. Has taken preseason head on and is working very hard.
assistant coaches:
Ellen Johnson
Volunteer Assistant: Laken Borrett